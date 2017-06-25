Essel Group 90 years
ceasefire

J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Naushera sector, Indian Army retaliates strongly

Sun, 25 Jun 2017-10:30am , Naushera , ANI

Pakistan initiated the firing at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday

The Pakistan Army on Sunday initiated an unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively to the firing.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

Pakistan had then also resorted to unprovoked indiscriminate firing from small arms automatics and shelled mortars.

 
