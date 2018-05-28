J&K: One jawan, one civilian killed in Pulwama, three armymen injured in IED blast in Shopian

Indian army has faced two attacks in Jammu and Kashmir from yesterday night. In one attack on Sunday night, one jawan and a civilian died and three armymen were injured in an IED blast on Monday

An Army jawan and a civilian were killed last night when terrorists attacked an Army camp in militant-infested Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said.

This is the first terror strike by militants after the Centre announced cessation of operations during the holy month of Ramzan. Police said the militants attacked the camp of 50 Rashtriya Rifles at Kakapora in Pulwama district leaving a jawan seriously injured. A civilian identified as Bilal Ahmed was also caught in the crossfire leaving him seriously injured.

Both were rushed to a hospital where the duo succumbed to their injuries. Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in parts of Pulwama district. They said the fire was retaliated by the Army personnel.

Three army personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jammu and Kashmir s Shopian district on Monday. The blast occurred between Sugan and Chillipora area of Shopian district. The cordon and search operation has been launched in the area. Further details are awaited.