J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Tangdhar sector, 5 terrorists killed

In an early morning development, security forces have eliminated five terrorists in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Tangdhar sector is located in Kupwara district of North Kashmir. The forces foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists and managed to gun them down. Massive search operation is underway to check if there are any remaining terrorists in the region, confirmed Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia. This is seen as a major win for the forces .

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday asked Pakistan to "respect the sentiments" associated with Ramzan and end ceasefire violations along the border, as she met the affected people in the frontier areas. Twelve people including two minor children and two BSF jawans were killed and over 60 people were injured due to shelling by Pakistan troops along the border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua in nine days, where over one lakh people have migrated from the IB. However, there has been a lull in the firing for two days. The halt of security operations during Ramzan by the Centre "has led the people of the state to heave a sigh of relief," the chief minister said, adding Pakistan should respond positively by bringing peace on the border.

She reminded the people that complete peace prevailed along the borders for more than a decade after the ceasefire in 2003 and appealed to the leadership of Pakistan to respect the sentiments associated with the holy month of Ramzan. Mehbooba Mufti visited the border areas of R S Pura, Samba and other places of Jammu province which have been severely hit by the cross border shelling during the past few days. She interacted with the affected people, who apprised her of their difficulties. The minister for Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction and Disaster Management, Javed Mustafa Mir, accompanied the chief minister during the visit. In R S Pura, she met the affected people who have taken shelter at the local ITI, Chakroi Farm and Satarian.

Interacting with the people, the chief minister said she was deeply distressed and anguished due to the continued flare up on the borders and sought an immediate end to it "to save the people of border areas from more losses of life, property and peace". Responding to the demands of the locals, Mehbooba Mufti announced that her government would examine the issue of raising a battalion of JK Police comprising of youths exclusively from border areas. She also assured them that her government would look into their demand of bringing people living in areas along International Border (IB) on a par with those of LoC areas in terms of facilities and other incentives.

With PTI inputs