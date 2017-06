There were no reports of casualty.

Panic gripped Bijbehara area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday after a gunshot was heard near a security forces' camp, the police said.

A gunshot was heard near a CRPF camp this morning, triggering panic in the area, a police official said. He said it was not an attack on the camp, "but a bullet fired somewhere".

