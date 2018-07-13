J&K CM Mehbooa Mufti warns against breaking PDP; says it will lead to '1987-like situation'

In a veiled attack on the BJP, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has warned that any attempt to beak her party People's Democratic Party (PDP) will lead to 'serious consequences'.

Speaking to reporters, Mehboba Mufti said, "Delhi's attempt to split the PDP will give birth to separatists like Yasin Malik and Syed Salahuddin. Any attempt to break PDP will only lead to a 1987-like situation."

#WATCH: Former J&K CM M Mufti says'Agar Dilli ne 1987 ki tarah yahan ki awam ke vote pe daaka dala, agar iss kism ki tod fod ki koshish ki,jis tarah ek Salahuddin ek Yasin Malik ne janm liya...agar Dilliwalon ne PDP ko todne ki koshish ki uski nataish bahut zyada khatarnaak hogi' pic.twitter.com/LmC7V4OwN2 Also read Mehbooba Mufti reaches out to dissidents to foil BJP's poaching plans July 13, 2018

Mehbooba Mufti made these remarks weeks after the BJP severed its ties with PDP and pulled out of the ruling coalition government in J&K.

Though the PDP leader did not name BJP, it is being seen as a direct warning to the saffron party.

Looking back, the March 27, 1987 is considered a watershed moment in the history of the state. The elections, conducted only four months after the swearing-in of the then chief minister Farooq Abdullah, were reportedly rigged in order to prevent the central government from losing control of the state’s politics.

Earlier, Sending a strong message to the rebels, Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sacked one of the dissident leaders from the post of district president of Bandipora in North Kashmir.

Yasir Reshi, who is the Member of Legislative Council (MLC), was among the six lawmakers who raised the banner of revolt against the leadership of Mehbooba Mufti and called for an alternative to the traditional two family systems, apparently hinting at Mufti and Abdullah families who control PDP and National Conference respectively.

Earlier, however, Mufti reached out to the dissidents and met four MLAs including two rebels in a bid to reunite the party and foil the BJP's plan to poach on their leaders.

In her second leg of reach-out, Mehbooba met four MLAs –Abdul Rahim Rather, representing Kokarnag constituency; Javed Mustafa Mir, representing Chadoora constituency; Abdul Majeed Paddar, representing Noorabad constituency; and Abdul Haq Khan, representing Lolaab constituency.

Insiders said Mehbooba listened to the leaders passionately and assured them to look into their grievances. The dissidents, sources said, assured her that they are PDP loyalists and do not intend to leave the party.