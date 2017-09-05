JD(U) seek cancellation of Sharad Yadav's Rajya Sabha membership

The JDU's RCP Singh and SK Jha met vice president Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum with him requesting the cancellation of Sharad Yadav's Rajya Sabha membership.

Sharad Yadav has already been removed as JDU party leader in the Rajya Sabha. Sharad Yadav and JDU chief Nitish Kumar have not seen eye-to-eye ever since Kumar allied with the BJP in Bihar to form the new government.

The JDU has also joined the NDA government. The JD(U), which joined the NDA recently, has two Lok Sabha members Kaushalendra Kumar and Santosh Kushwaha. It has nine Rajya Sabha members including rebels Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar.