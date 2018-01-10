Jailed don Mukhtar Ansari, wife suffer cardiac arrest

Five-time MLA and jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari on Tuesday suffered a cardiac arrest in the Banda district jail. Incidentally, after his wife Afsa Ansari was informed and she came to see him, she also suffered a heart attack.

ADG Prison PK Moshra said that Ansari collapsed in the Banda district jail at around 12.30 pm. After seeing his condition, his wife too suffered a cardiac arrest in jail. "Both were rushed to Banda district hospital and later referred to Kanpur where condition of Ansari was stated to be still critical," said the ADG Prison.

After his condition continued to not improve, he and his wife were both shifted to Lucknow for better care. Ansari's family, however, has alleged that an attempt was made to kill him in the jail by his political rivals. "He collapsed after drinking tea mixed with poison. We demand a high-level inquiry," charged one of his close relatives, who reportedly lives with Ansari's wife in a rented house near the jail to supply him with home food and support his lifestyle.

About 16 cases, including five murders, are pending against Ansari, who has been lodged in different UP jails since 2005. He was brought to Banda district jail about eight months ago. Five-time MLA from Mau Sadar Assembly seat in Ghazipur district, Ansari had won from BSP, Samajwadi Party Qaumi Ekta Dal and as Independent candidate.