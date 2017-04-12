It’s in their nature: Artists hold event for environment

The ‘witnesses’ were artists Navjot Altaf, Ravi Agarwal and Sheba Chhachhi, who presented ‘evidence’ in the form of artworks which were examined and cross-examined by the lawyers.

Can artists succeed where activists have failed? Environmentalists and animal rights activists have not been overtly successful when it comes to opposing development projects, such as the Ken-Betwa river-linking project, that threaten to damage ecologically-sensitive areas. But a unique theatre project held in the capital this weekend tried to see whether art could work any better.

The event, named ‘Landscape as Evidence: Artist as Witness’, involved a mock trial with ‘real’ lawyers — Norma Alvares and Anand Grover — and a ‘real’, albeit retired, judge, Justice Yatindra Singh, the former Chief Justice of Chattisgarh High Court, participating in it. The ‘witnesses’ were artists Navjot Altaf, Ravi Agarwal and Sheba Chhachhi, who presented ‘evidence’ in the form of artworks which were examined and cross-examined by the lawyers.

Agarwal, who, apart from being an artist also runs e-waste NGO Toxics Link, presented video clips from an earlier artwork called ‘Have you seen the flowers?’, which is about farmers who cultivate marigold flowers on the banks of the Yamuna. This had been their livelihood, said Agarwal, for hundreds of years and they couldn’t just be asked to relocate willy-nilly.

But a question that senior advocate Grover, who represented the government in the mock trial, repeatedly asked was, what about development? “It is something that is often asked. But when you have to dislocate people, it is important to know where they are going. I am a votary of the artists’ position, but I knew it would be difficult to play my part, which is why I chose it. It is difficult to be the state’s counsel, to defend the indefensible,” he said.