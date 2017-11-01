It's good that Rahul Gandhi doesn't discriminate between Congress workers and his own dog: Anil Vij

Controversial Haryana state minister and BJP leader Anil Vij has again made a comment, which has already elicited angry reactions from the opposition. And this time, he has targeted the Congress VP.

Anil Vij tweeted in the morning:

यह सुनकर बहुत अच्छा लगा कि #राहुलगांधी अपने घर आने वालों को व अपने कुत्ते को एक ही प्लेट में नाश्ता करवाता है । — ANIL VIJ (@anilvijminister) November 1, 2017

राहुल गांधी के लिए कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्त्ता व कुत्ते सब बराबर हैं । — ANIL VIJ (@anilvijminister) November 1, 2017

राहुल गांधी जो बोलता है उसका कुत्ता बोलता है । राहुलगांधी को जानने के लिए उसके कुत्ते को जानना जरूरी है ।यह अच्छी तरह समझ लो कांग्रेस वालो । — ANIL VIJ (@anilvijminister) November 1, 2017

He said, " Ye sunkar bahut acha laga ki Rahul Gandhi apne ghar ane vaalon ko va apne kutte ko ek he plate mein naashta karvaata hai. Rahu lGandhi ke lie Congress ke kaaryakarta va kutte sab baraabar hain . Rahul Gandhi jo bolata hai.uska kutta bolta hai .Rahul Gandhi ko janne ke lie uske kutte ko janna zaruri hai .Ye acchee tarah samajh lo Congress valo".

This roughly translates to that one Congress worker told Anil Vij about an incident where Rahul Gandhi used the same plate to fed his dog which was given to him for eating snacks. Reacting to the icident, Anil Vij said that it is good that Rahul Gandhi doesn't discriminate between his own dog and Congress workers. He further took a jibe saying Congress workers should understand knowing Rahul's dog is essential to gathering information about him.

Rahul Gandhi's dog Pidi has become an overnight Internet sensation post Congress VP shared pictures on Twitter. Hilarious Twitter memes have come up and politicians have also used Pidi to target Rahul Gandhi. Anil Vij is the latest to join the bandwagon, but as usual his harsh rhetoric stands out.

Congress has promptly reacted to Anil Vij's comments. Congress leader Kuldeep Sharma told ANI, " Anil Vij has lost mental balance, he needs a good doctor. Such a person should be removed from the Cabinet".