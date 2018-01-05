Trending#

It is India's responsibility to guide the world: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

 , PTI



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Friday 5 January 2018 23:32 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat today said it was India's responsibility to guide the world as footprints of Indian culture were found all over the globe.

 
Speaking in the inaugural function of the three-day 'Shaiv Mahotsav' here, Bhagwat said, "The footprints of our culture are found all over the world."

 
The Indian culture is universal and teaches the art of living to entire world, he said.

 
"Lord Shiva is the symbol of world unity. It is our duty to guide the world," the RSS chief said.

 
"The first name of Lord Shiva was Rudra, which means power. There is no point in being Shiva without power. Rudra was Shiva who destroyed all evil powers," Bhagwat said.

 
The character of a nation or an individual should be like Shiva, Bhagwat said. "There is no need of war for peace.

 
For (achieving) this, all selfishness needs to be sacrificed," he said.

 
Bhagwat and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented Durgadas Ambadas Mule of Maharashtra with the 'Mahakaleshwar Ved Alankaran" award.

 
Shankaracharya of Bhanpura Peeth, Swami Divyanand Tirth inaugurated the three-day long religious convention.

 
A postal stamp issued on Shaiv Mahotsav was released on the occasion. 

 
 

    
   
