Islamabad HC asks Indian woman 'forced to marry at gunpoint', husband to record statements

Uzma, the Indian national had accused that she was married to her husband at gunpoint and pleaded the Islamabad High Court to let her return to India which the court had restricted on the grounds of lack of legal issues' settlement.

The Islamabad High Court today asked an Indian woman, who has sought refuge at the Indian mission here, and her husband whom she has accused of forcefully marrying her to record their statements before it.

Uzma, a 20 year old Indian national who had travelled to Pakistan earlier this month, has said that her Pakistani husband Tahir Ali 'forced' her to marry him at gun point and also harassed her. During today's hearing at the Islamabad High Court, Uzma, who has petitioned for the provision of travel documents, submitted a medical report to show that her daughter was suffering from thalassemia in India and she urgently needed to go back.

The court adjourned till Wednesday after issuing orders that both Uzma and her husband Tahir Ali should be prepared to record their statements in the next hearing. The court also asked Tahir to present an immigration form of Uzma tomorrow. Earlier, Uzma requested the court to issue orders for a new immigration form so that she could travel back to India.

She alleged that Tahir was having the original documents and was not ready to hand it over to her. Meanwhile, an Indian diplomat identified as Lalit Kumar Gehlot was barred from entering the court room as he was not having a security pass. Uzma had petitioned the Islamabad High Court on May 12 to provide security for her journey back to Delhi and to issue duplicate travel documents which were allegedly stolen by Tahir. Tahir had filed a petition, asking the court to arrange a meeting with Uzma and also stop her from going back to India.

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria had earlier said that Uzma would only be able to return to her country once all the legal requirements were completed.