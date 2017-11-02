Interlocutor gets second-highest level of security

The recently appointed interlocutor for talks on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, will get Z category security and will have CRPF commandos guarding him.

Keeping in mind the sensitive nature of his work and threat perception the security cover will be for across the country, sources said.

Z security is second highest level of protection and comes after Z plus.

"Given his work profile, it was essential to provide the special representative a personal security cover. He will have about six to eight commandos with him at any given time," a senior official said.

A pilot and escort vehicle will secure his convoy.

Sharma, a former Intelligence Bureau chief was recently appointed as special representative to initiate a peace process in conflict hit Kashmir.

The CRPF has a special unit that provides armed VIP security to about 70 dignitaries at present.

Sharma's appointment is not time bound and he has also been given the freedom to choose who he wants to engage with for the process.