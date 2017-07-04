Innovation fund, cyber security deals on table

From cyber security to agriculture, science and technology to defence and education to irrigation, the list of agreements that India and Israel plan to ink during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to Israel is long.

However, authoritative sources told DNA that the most important agreements that India hopes to sign during the high-profile visit include setting up of a multi-million dollar — US $40 million possibly — Indo-Israel Fund, an agreement on cyber security cooperation and a defence deal which will entail Israel providing missiles and drones, including the transfer of technology, to India.

Sources in the Israeli establishment confirmed that both India and Israel are keen to set up the India-Israel Fund, to which both countries will contribute equally.

The Fund will facilitate and fund innovation and joint research and development (R&D) by Indian and Israeli companies and government departments.

One of the key takeaways for the Indian side from the visit could be the Cyber Security Cooperation, which is likely to find mention in the joint statement by Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This ambitious plan, details of which will be firmed up after further negotiations, will allow setting up of a mechanism for 'real-time' sharing of information between the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) and its Israeli counterpart.

Once the final blueprint is ready, the agreement will also entail a joint R&D between the two countries on cyber technology, especially on ways to counter cyber terrorism, as well as manufacturing.

Sharing of technology to counter growth of cyber terrorism, an area of mutual interest for both countries, is also high on the agenda. However, the modalities are still to be worked out, it is learnt.

Sources said a high-level team of the Indian security establishment has already held multiple talks with Israeli experts to thrash out the issues and find a common ground.

Other areas where both sides will partner include agriculture, education and innovation.

Also on the cards is a deal with the Uttar Pradesh government to clean up a section of the Ganga.

Incidentally, both the countries are attaching significance to the visit, the first by an Indian prime Minister, which will also commemorate 25 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Both sides have also been working on finding ways to strengthen counter-terrorism mechanisms.

Also, on the wishlist of the Indian security establishment, something that has already been conveyed to the Israelis, is transfer of machines and technology for surveillance of terrorists and their sympathisers.