India successfully test-fires two missiles developed with Israel

The first test was launched from a mobile launcher in the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur at around 10.13 hrs, while the second LRSAM was test-fired at about 14.25 hrs.

In a major achievement aimed at galvanising its air defence capability, India on Tuesday successfully test-fired two long range surface-to-air missiles (LRSAM) jointly developed with Israel from a base off Odisha coast.

The sophisticated missile, a product of joint venture between India and Israel, was first test launched from a mobile launcher in the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur at around 10.13 hrs, while the second LRSAM was test-fired at about 14.25 hrs, defence officials said.

"Both the trials were successful as the missiles hit the target directly," said a scientist associated with the project. In both the tests, the state-of-the-art missiles destroyed the aerial target, he said.

Apart from the missile, the system includes a Multi Functional Surveillance and Threat Alert Radar (MF-STAR) for detection, tracking and guidance of the missile, officials said, adding the missile along with MF-STAR would provide the users the capability to neutralise any aerial threats.

Earlier, between June 30 and July 1, 2016, three consecutive test firing of the medium range surface-to-air missile, jointly developed by India and Israel were conducted from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) base at Chandipur. The missile guided by armoured seeker had successfully hit the last minute manoeuvring target.

Indian Navy had also successfully test launched the long range surface-to-air missile (LR-SAM). The test was undertaken on the Western Seaboard by INS Kolkata on December 30, 2015.

These missiles would be inducted into all three services after trials were completed.

Many Indian companies like BEL, L&T, BDL and TATA group of companies besides other private industries have contributed to the development of a number of subsystems which have been put into use in this flight test.

As a safety measure, Balasore district administration in consultation with defence officials had temporarily shifted 3,652 people residing within 2.5 km radius of the launch pad No 3 of ITR at Chandipur to nearby temporary shelter centres Tuesday morning to ensure a safe launch of the missile, a district revenue official said.

Fishermen engaged in sea fishing along the Bay of Bengal in three Odisha coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara were asked not to venture into the sea during the time of the test launch.