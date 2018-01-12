Trending#

India can't expect US to do its job, Pakistan facing heavy casualties at border: Bipin Rawat 

Written By

              
ANI

             

       
  Friday 12 January 2018 15:23 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
America's pressure on Pakistan to end support to terrorists if it wants aid should not lead India into expecting that Washington would take over New Delhi's work when it comes to dealing with Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Friday.

 
Acknowledging the suspension of military aid to Pakistan by the US, General Rawat averred it was premature to talk how much of an impact it would have on Pakistan, India and the extended neighbourhood.

 
Speaking about India's combative action against infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir, General Rawat informed that Cavalry Fighting Vehicles (CFV) have been increased to destroy Pakistan posts that support infiltration, and added that the India's war casualties are lesser that Pakistan's.

 
"The casualties which Pakistan has suffered are three to four times more than we did. Pakistan is sending messages regularly to return to ceasefire. We are ready, but we will continue till we see decrease in ceasefire violation," he added.

 
Last week, the United States announced suspension of military aid to Pakistan, given that it was not taking "necessary steps" to curb terrorism.  US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said the embargo would remain in place until Pakistan takes action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.  The announcement came after US President Donald Trump made a scathing remark against Pakistan and accused it of lying and deceiving while receiving billions in aid. 

 
 

    
   
