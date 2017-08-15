Independence Day 2017: We, The people

Citizens from different walks of life bare their hearts out about an India they want. A country, which is full of potential but also has problems to deal with, needs to listen to its people

Archana Bhawani Singh, Politician, Delhi

My idea of India is a place where we are able to change ourselves to change our surroundings. We need significant development in areas such as sanitation, manual scavenging and other such deep-rooted, class-segregated jobs in our society.

K Annamalai, Police constable, Chennai

I would like to see education and healthcare made affordable for everyone. In an ideal state, a person living in the remotest part of the country should also get all the facilities enjoyed by people living in cities. Only then the country will become a developed nation.

Satvir Singh, Labourer, Delhi

I would like to live in an India which is free from poverty and discrimination. Where we all get equal opportunities to study, work and earn. Where life is beyond roti, kapda aur makaan. I want my children to study in a good school so that they don't have to work as much as I do for a livelihood.

Chhaya Momaya, Socialite, Mumbai

My idea of India is a country that is safe for women, and not hypocritical in its attitude towards them. It should be a country where women are not scared to go out and live life the way they want to. This attitude of calling them Ghar-ki-Lakshmi and then raping or killing them is sending us back into the Dark Ages from which it will take us many years to recover. We need an extreme form of punishment like they have in Singapore or in the Middle East. That's the only way forward.

Alisha Sequeira, Enterpreneur, Mumbai

An ideal India would be a corruption-free place where there's only one way to get things done — the right way! Trying to run a food truck here has opened my eyes to how we have to go through the most difficult way to get things done, even when there's a procedure in place.

Dilbagh Singh, Farmer, Sangrur, Punjab

My India would be self-sufficient in terms of food production. This will happen if farmers get due price for crops. If Minimum Support Price (MSP) is fixed as per the Swaminathan Commission report, we will be able to get 50 per cent more than the cost of production. We will not be left at the mercy of banks and money-lenders. India cannot develop until its farmers progress.

Dr Mylswami Annadurai, Space scientist, Chennai

My idea of India is where brotherhood, peace and prosperity prevail. I think everyone should take pride in whatever work they do. The nation should identify an individual's passion and facilitate his/her growth. If everyone gets equal opportunity, brotherhood will prevail among us. This will lead to peaceful coexistence and prosperity.

Shailendra Mohan Jha, Educationist, Patna

My idea of a developed India is where all children get basic education. Only through quality education can we empower the future of our nation. Along with education, children should have access to health-care facilities and no one should die of starvation or curable diseases.

Anvi Mehta, Management student, Ahmedabad

An ideal India has enough self-confidence to not imitate the West, putting our culture at risk. There must be gender-equality. Safety of women too is a must. The urban-rural gap must be bridged.

Jitendra Tulsyani, Student, Ahmedabad

Job creation is the need of the hour. The benefit of reservation should not be restricted to a section, which reaps it on multiple occasions and over generations. It should reach those who are really deprived and needy.

Sooryakant Parikh, Freedom fighter, Ahmedabad

My idea of India is where politicians work in a spirit of selflessness and the benefits of government schemes reach those at the bottom of the pyramid. Masses would be empowered rather than victimised. The spirit of the Constitution seems to be only on paper.

Narendra Thakur, CRPF jawan, Kashmir

My idea of India is to see a peaceful and developed nation. I want to see our relations with all countries improve. Despite being a soldier, I am never in favour of war. Yet, we are not among those who will retreat if there is a war.

Sarabjit Pandey, Tram driver, Kolkata

There are two things I want to see in India more than anything else — clean fuel and discipline. I want to see more battery and electric-operated vehicles which will not belch poison into the air. We should be just like the tram, which I think is the most disciplined vehicle on road. It is a pity that while trams are being promoted globally, in Asia, it is found only in Kolkata.

Priya Gangwani, Journalist, Mumbai

India is a land of spirituality, and of reason. It has always offered multiple aspects of Truth, Human Nature, Intimacy, and Existence. However, as a queer Indian, I feel that modern India has failed to create a culture, which recognises the unity of all living things. It has failed to protect the minorities like the LGBTQ community.

Rana Kapoor, Banker, Mumbai

India is ready for the next big leap into the future, and as we cherish 70 years of Independence and look back at our glorious past, we also need to ensure that each citizen is empowered with requisite skills to leverage technology and innovation to bring the future into the present.