Independence Day 2017: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik falls ill during celebrations, but recovers soon after

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who suddenly felt unwell during the Independence Day function here because of humidity, today expressed hope that poverty would be eradicated from the state by the year 2036.

"I am hopeful that poverty can be completely eliminated from Odisha by 2036, on the occasion of completion of 100 years of formation of Odisha as a separate state," Patnaik said in his Independence Day speech.

But, after unfurling the national Tri-colour at the state-level parade at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, the chief minister was visibly unwell while delivering the address and was seen slowing down towards the end of his speech.

#WATCH Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik fell ill due to dehydration during #IndependenceDay speech in Bhubaneswar, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/aE7AjGecwY — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2017

Despite that, he remained at the parade venue and took salute. He, however, recovered soon after and attended other scheduled programmes elsewhere.

"The Chief Minister suddenly did not feel well due to humidity. Now he is completely OK," an official of the Chief Minister's office said.

Patnaik later said in his twitter handle that he had felt dehydrated.

"Should have had adequate water for parade in sunny humid condition. Felt bit dehydrated. Perfectly fine now with two glasses of nimbu pani," Patnaik tweeted.

"Attending rest of days programs. Must tell all you kids out there to drink adequate water before going out in sun. Thanks for your wishes," he said in the tweet.

While returning home from the function, the chief minister went to Capital Hospital where doctors examined him and said his health condition is perfectly alright.

In his Independence day speech, Patnaik said poverty has reduced by 25 per cent through various programmes of the BJD government.

Stating that the country is celebrating 200 years of Paika Rebellion, Patnaik said this was the first struggle for independence against British rule.

Paikas were peasant militias of the Gajapati rulers of Odisha who revolted against the British in 1817.

Patnaik said he salutes the great sons of the soil and gain inspiration from their ideals, values and selfless devotion to the motherland.

Patnaik called on the people to work in tandem and take the state and the country to the heights of development with peace, prosperity and inclusive growth.