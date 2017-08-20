In a bid to achieve the 2022 New India dream, BJP organising Tiranga Yatras: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the BJP is organising 'Tiranga Yatras' across the country and that these are integrating people towards working for a 'New India' by 2022.

In a series of tweets, he also posted photographs of his ministerial colleagues leading such marches in various places like Jammu, Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and Pali in Rajasthan.

"BJP is organising Tiranga Yatras across India, which are being joined by people from all walks of life," he said.

"I thank all those who are joining the Tiranga Yatras. I salute the energy & hardwork of BJP Karyakartas who are organising these Yatras," he said.

The prime minister added that "These Tiranga Yatras have generated a groundswell of support & are integrating people towards working for a New India by 2022."