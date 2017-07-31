I don't need a certificate from anyone on secularism: Nitish Kumar hits out at Opposition

The Bihar CM also said that he had run out of patience when it came to the Mahagatbandhan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday opened up on why he broke up with RJD chief Lalu Yadav, nearly twenty months of sharing power in the state. Addressing the comments made by the opposition, Nitish said, "I don't need a certificate from anyone on secularism."

Addressing a press briefing in the state capital, Nitish said that it was getting difficult for him to tolerate the corruption allegedly done by Lalu Yadav's family members.

“I spoke to Lalu ji several times. I told him that he should issue a clarification on the CBI raids: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. When issue of corruption came up, it made me realise how can I compromise on corruption,” he said.

“I kept tolerating Lalu Prasad so that the 'Mahagathbandhan' remained intact, but it became impossible to continue,” Nitish added.

But, he kept defending his son, he added.

Earlier in the day, the RJD had also conducted a press conference where they maintained that they would have asked Tejashwi Yadav to resign as deputy chief minister to keep the alliance.

Criticising Nitish for being accused in a murder case under section 302 and also Arms Act, RJD's Jagdanand Singh said he hoped Nitish's 'antar-atma' will speak up after that.

Earlier on Monday, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Monday said that he does not approve of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's move to dump the 'grand alliance' and form government with the BJP.

In a sudden development, Kumar had quit as Chief Minister on Wednesday last, dumping the grand alliance with the RJD and the Congress. He formed a new government next day with the BJP.

Earlier on Sunday, the JD(U) leader hit out on the BJP for failing to keep the promise of bringing back black money stashed abroad.

Youth activists of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) burning the effigy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during Akrosh March in Patna on Monday - PTI

"Neither black money stashed abroad returned, one of the main slogans of the ruling party, nor anyone caught out of those named in Panama papers," Yadav said on twitter.

On Sunday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad appealed to Sharad Yadav to undertake a nationwide tour to defeat 'communal' forces that have fanned out in the country.

"The kind of communal atmosphere is prevailing in the country, we desperately need politicians like Sharad Yadav ji who believes in secular fabric of the nation," he said here.

"I will appeal Sharad ji to undertake a nationwide tour and throw all his energy into defeating the communal forces that have fanned out in the country," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Yadav should not lose his faith on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as nobody engrossed in corruption would be spared.