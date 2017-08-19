Hotel security head held for molestation

Delhi police arrested a security manager of a five-star hotel in Delhi's Aerocity after a CCTV footage from last month went viral on Friday, showing the man pulling a colleague's saree and dragging her to him. While a Delhi court granted bail to the accused, the hotel allegedly fired the woman after she raised the issue. Hotel authorities could not be reached for comments despite efforts.

DNA had first reported on August 5 that the 33-year-old woman had lodged a complaint with the police. When she objected to repeated advances, the man also tried to abduct and force her into his car, the complaint states. After the shocking footage looped on channels all day, the police lodged a case of sexual harassment and arrested the accused.

The woman worked with the hotel near the Delhi airport as a general service administration employee. Media reports quoted her as saying that she had been fired for having taken up the issue with the HR. DNA could not independently verify the reported action as there was no official confirmation of the same.

"She said that when she was celebrating her birthday at the hotel in July, the accused called her to the CCTV room where another employee was also present. She alleged that as the other employee went out, the security manager tried to establish 'physical contact' with her," a police officer said.

She is seen in the video clutching her saree tightly while speaking to him. She managed to keep him away after a brief tussle. "When she resisted, He threatened her. She, however, got a chance and escaped when the other employee returned," the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said, "Other employees and colleagues of the woman and the accused have also been approached for more details. The case is being probed on priority".