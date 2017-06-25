Hosp railing collapse: Vishwajit Rane asks for necessary steps

Days after a woman was injured when the metal railing of the South Goa district hospital came crashing down on her, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane today inspected the building and directed officials concerned to take appropriate steps.

The incident occurred last week when the railing from the second floor fell on the 30-year-old woman, who had come to visit a patient admitted in this hospital in Margao.

"I have inspected the building and asked the officials to cordon off the part (of the building) which is in a dilapidated state," Rane told reporters here today.

The officials of the Goa Infrastructure Development Corporation accompanied the minister during the visit.

The South Goa district hospital, currently located in the Portuguese-era building, is expected to be shifted to the new premises in December.

"All steps are taken to ensure safety of the patients and people visiting this hospital," he said.

Meanwhile, Rane ordered closure of the kidney dialysis unit, being operated by a private firm, located on the second floor of the building.

He also directed the authorities to dispose of the unclaimed dead bodies which are lying in the hospital morgue, at the earliest.

"Due to these bodies, there is no additional space in the morgue," he added.

