Heat wave to grip Andhra, Telangana; rains to bring relief in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that in North, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Haryana are likely to see thunderstorms in the coming days and even the hill states will see thundershowers.

Even as large parts of North India are set to witness thunderstorms and get respite from scorching summer, a heat wave is likely to grip Telangana, Rayalaseema and coastal parts of Andhra and Odisha in the days ahead, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "Heat wave and severe heat wave conditions are very likely to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema on most days...till May 25," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that in North, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Haryana are likely to see thunderstorms in the coming days and even the hill states will see thundershowers. On Friday, too, Delhi-NCR saw more than a two degree drop in temperatures. At 38.7 degree Celsius, Safdarjung, the Capital's primary weather observatory recorded a drop of more than two degrees in maximum temperatures.

The IMD added that along with eastern regions, maximum temperatures are very likely to be more than 42 degree Celsius in parts of Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, interior Tamil Nadu while in Rajasthan, other parts of Central India and south peninsular India, temperatures are likely to be between 40-42 degree Celsius. "These (maximum temperatures) are very likely to be above normal by 4-6°C over parts of Jharkhand, Interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. These are likely to near normal over most parts of northwest & northeast India."

When the maximum temperatures are five to six degrees above normal for three or more days, it is considered as a heat wave. When maximum temperatures are between 45 and 47 degree Celsius for three or more days, it is classified as a severe heat wave.

"Due to a trough, the wind pattern has changed and hot winds are blowing in from the east coast towards the land. These are north westerlies that are bringing in hot air and resulting in a temperature rise," said K Sathi Devi, scientist, national weather forecasting centre, Delhi.