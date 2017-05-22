Haryana Class 10 Results: Board issues fresh merit list after technical error

Due to the error, the top scorer's three-digit score was recorded as a two-digit score

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) withdrew the results of the Class 10 board examinations over an incorrect merit list, hours after announcing it on Monday.

As reported in Hindustan Times, the original merit list named Monika Rani as the topper with 493 marks out of 500, followed by Rupesh (surname not known), who scored 491. The third rank was shared by four students, who each scored 490.

“Due to some technical error, the Board of School Education Haryana is rectifying the result of Secondary Examination, March-2017,” the education board said in a statement.

Its chairperson Jagbir Singh said the computer changed the three-digit 100 score into two digit, giving D grade to top scorers due to some problem.

“A fresh list of toppers will be declared by later Monday evening,” Singh said adding 2 employees of the board have been suspended for negligence.