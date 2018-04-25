Gujarat: Woman gives birth in bus, baby doing well

A woman gave birth to a baby girl in a bus travelling from Rajpipla to Dahod in Gujarat. The woman had her delivery in Godhra, where luckily she was attended by a doctor, who ensured that there is no complications in the process.

Zee Media Bureau has quoted Dr Mahesh Sagar, who is a surgeon that he was working in the OPD when someone alerted him that a lady is about to deliver a baby, and won't be able to make it to hospital. He rushed to the bus with a nurse from the hospital, and the lady delivered a healthy baby weighing 2.5 kg.

26-year-old Dhoolben Damori was travelling from Padra to Dahod. She was travelling with her husband, who is a daily wage earner. Five-km away from Godhra, she started experiencing labour pain. The driver and the conductor promptly tried to take the bus to Godhra Civil Hospital, but the lady's condition had become extremely critical and hence the doctor had to be called in urgently.

Currently the mother and the baby girl are both doing well and are recuperating in the hospital.