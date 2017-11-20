Gujarat: PAAS-Congress workers clash over ticket distribution; Praful Patel says NCP will fight alone

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani says Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders, who were working as agents of Congress, have been exposed

In a late-night drama, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and Congress party workers exchanged blows over ticket distribution ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Following the release of Congress' list of candidates which includes only three PAAS candidates, angry leaders of the community staged a protest. The agitated protestors also allegedly vandalised Congress office in Surat.

The development took place even after the Gujarat Congress and the Hardik Patel led-Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) said that they have reached an agreement over the issue of granting reservation to Patels.

However, before the official announcement about the nitty-gritty of the reservation formula and the PAAS' stand on supporting the Congress by Hardik Patel in Rajkot, Patidar leaders said they will Protest against Congress.

"We will protest against Congress, and will rethink about extending our support to them, who are shirking their responsibility," PAAS leader Dinesh Patel told ANI.

"We will also ask the public to rethink about Congress because they are not answering a simple question. How can we expect to be heard when our questions are also not being answered by Congress," he added.

Meanwhile, NCP also said that they will fight alone.

"We wanted to contest in Gujarat in alliance with Congress and had talks with them too initially, but Congress did not seem serious and kept on delaying, so we will fight alone," Praful Patel told ANI

He also said that he is confident that the party will do even better alone.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that PAAS leaders, who were working as agents of Congress, have been exposed following their clash over ticket distribution.

Hardik Patel had earlier set a condition that he would support the Congress in the Assembly polls, due next month, only if the party committed itself to allotting reservation in education and government jobs to his community.

The polling for the two-phase elections in Gujarat will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.