Gujarat elections: Patidar leaders give Congress 24 hours deadline to decide on reservation issue

Days after Hardik Patel expressed satisfaction over the options given by the Congress, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders have reportedly given the party a 24-hour deadline to declare their stand on the reservation status for the community.

The development comes a day after PAAS leaders flew to the national capital to hold talks with Congress leaders regarding their demand.

"Now we have given a 24-hour ultimatum to the Congress. If you don't accept the demand, then we will assume that you don't need support in the next election," PAAS convener Dinesh Bambhania told NDTV.

The Congress party has also not announced its list for Gujarat Assembly polls due to on-going talks with Patidar leaders, even as Central Election Committee of Congress chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi held deliberations for the second time on Friday.

The PAAS group has made known its opposed stance to the ruling BJP in Gujarat in the coming elections.

Hardik had earlier set a condition that he would support the Congress in the Assembly elections, due next month, only if the party committed itself to allotting reservation in education and government jobs to his community.

The polling for the two-phase elections in Gujarat will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.