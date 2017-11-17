Gujarat Elections: PAAS leaders in Delhi, to meet Congress leaders to decide strategies

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders will on Friday meet the Congress leaders to decide strategies after Hardik Patel's alleged sex-videos went viral.

The PAAS conveners Dinesh Bambhania, Lalit Vasoya, Manoj Panara and Dr Kirit Patel reached for the meeting in New Delhi, but the conveners have been avoiding to divulge the agenda of the meeting.

The PAAS convener Dinesh Bambhania said that the meeting is aimed at discussing the formula for reservation to Patidar community, presented by Congress before Hardik Patel in a meeting held in Ahmedabad last week.

The PAAS leaders have also demanded tickets from Congress as the party is about to release the list of the candidates

"The PAAS conveners including Bambhaniya are going to meet Rahul Gandhi and they will decide on future course of action after the video footages involving Hardik Patel surfaced. They have reached to get Congress' guidance when Hardik Patel is preparing to make a blasting revelation at the Mansa rally slated on Saturday," said a senior PAAS leader on the condition of anonymity.

He added that another agenda of discussion will be on tickets and the PAAS has already demanded 10 to 15 tickets from Congress on different seats.

Vasoya has been preparing for the Upleta-Dhoraji seat in Rajkot district, while Panara is all set to make a political debut from Morbi constituency, the leader added.