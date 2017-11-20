Gujarat elections: NCP, Congress seat sharing talk fizzle out, unlikely to make alliance

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is unlikely to cement the alliance with Congress Party for Gujarat assembly elections, said Senior party leader Praful Patel citing that Congress has not given them enough numbers of seats.

Earlier, NCP president Sharad Pawar had said that they are ready revive the ties and make alliance with Congress. Pawar had said that the secular parties have to put the united fight against the BJP.

Interestingly, Congress party has already announced its 70 candidates lists in 182 seats of Gujarat assembly.

Praful Patel who is leading seat sharing discussion with Congress said that nothing has been yet finalised with Congress. “Presently, we had two MLAs in Gujarat and we had lost few seats because of few votes. Congress is offering only four seats against our demand for 10 seats. As a party, we have to also stand and grow, but Congress is not in a mood to grow together,” said senior NCP leader requested anonymity.

Congress leader from Gujarat told DNA that they no more trust NCP. “During Rajya Sabha elections, NCP’s one of the MLA did not vote to Ahmad Patel despite our alliance and assurance from Pawar. Giving seats to Congress will hamper our total tally. Besides, NCP has no strength and network in Gujarat and giving additional seats to them means giving these seats directly to BJP."

Stating that they are fighting for each seat and can't afford to give six seats to NCP, he added, "NCP should understand its limitations and extend the support to Congress for this crucial and prestigious fight."

“Entire world is looking at the Gujarat elections. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections calculations depend on this elections. There is strong anger against the BJP that we have to capitalise properly,” Senior Congress leader said requested anonymity.

A political observer said that Sharad Pawar might have hinted striking alliance with Congress but the whole word knows that Praful Patel is not in the mood.

Congress leader from Maharashtra who is handling crucial responsibility in Gujarat said, "Patel wants to help the BJP. He had already identified candidates in Gujarat to divide the Congress core votes. In Bihar also, they fielded their separate candidates to divide the secular votes. What happened in the end? People of Gujarat had also already made up their mind to ouster the BJP.”