Gujarat Elections 2017: Congress releases first list of candidates

After much delay, Congress finally on Sunday night released its first list of 77 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections. Among senior leaders, Shaktisinh Gohil and Arjun Modhwadia have been given tickets. The election is to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, and it's result will be announced on December 18

The first list was announced hours after a fruitful meeting between Congress and PAAS leaders. The leaders said that they have reached an agreement over the issue of granting reservation to Patels, if the Congress is voted to power in the state Assembly election.

The official announcement about the nitty-gritty of the reservation formula and the PAAS' stand on supporting the Congress during the Gujarat polls will be announced by Hardik Patel at a public gathering in Rajkot on Monday PAAS convener Dinesh Bambhania said after the crucial meeting on the issue. Hardik Patel was not present in the meeting.

"Earlier, we had asked the Congress to clarify how they would grant Patidars a constitutionally valid reservation. Today, we held a crucial meeting on that issue and finally reached a consensus on various options offered by the party to us. Official announcement of this agreement will be made by Hardik tomorrow in Rajkot," said Bambhania, a key aide of Hardik Patel.

Here's the full list:

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS - 2017 G U J A R A T The CEC of Congress has selected the following candidates for the forthcoming first phase of elections to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat Sl. No. No & Name of Constituency Selected Candidates 1 2 Mandvi Shaktisinh Gohil 2 4 Anjar V.K. Humbal 3 5 Gandhidham - SC Kishorbhai G. Pingol 4 60 Dasada - SC Naushadji B Solanki 5 61 Limbdi Somabhai G. Patel 6 62 Wadhwan Mohanbhai D. Patel 7 63 Chotila Rutvikkumar L Makwana 8 64 Dhrangadhra Purushottambhai Sabariya 9 65 Morbi Brijesh A. Merja 10 66 Tankara Lalit K. Kagathara 11 67 Wankaner Mohammad Javed Pirzada 12 69 Rajkot West Indranil Rajyaguru 13 71 Rajkot Rural - SC Vashram A. Sangathia 14 72 Jasdan Kunvarji M. Bavaliya 15 73 Gondal Arjun Khataria 16 74 Jetpur Ravi Ambaliya 17 75 Dhoraji Lalit Vasoya 18 76 Kalavad - SC Pravinbhai N. Muchhadiya 19 77 Jamnagar Rural Vallabh Dharadiya 20 80 Jamjodhpur Chiragbhai R. Kalariya 21 83 Porbandar Arjunbhai Modhvadiya 22 84 Kutiyana Vejabhai L Modedara 23 85 Manavadar Jawahar Chavda 24 86 Junagadh Amit Thummar 25 87 Visavadar Harshadbhai Ribadiya 26 88 Keshod Jayeshkumar V. Ladani 27 89 Mangrol Babubhai K. Vaja 28 90 Somnath Vimalbhai K. Chudasma 29 91 Talala Bhagwanbhai D. Barad 30 92 Kodinar - SC Mohanbhai M. Vala 31 93 Una Punjabhai Vansh 32 94 Dhari J.V. Kakadiya 33 95 Amreli Pareshbhai Dhanani 34 96 Lathi Virjibhai Thummar 35 97 Savarkundla Pratap Dhuddhat 36 98 Rajula Amrish J. Der 37 99 Mahuva Vijaybhai Baraiya 38 100 Talaja Kanubhai M. Baraiya 39 101 Gariadhar P.M. Kheni 40 102 Palitana Pravinbhai J. Rathod 41 103 Bhavnagar Rural Kantibhai Chauhan 42 104 Bhavnagar East Ms. Nitaben B. Rathod 43 105 Bhavnagar West Dilipsinh A. Gohil 44 106 Gadhada - SC Praveen Maru 45 107 Botad Manhar Patel 46 148 Nandod - ST Premsinh D. Vasava 47 150 Jambusar Sanjaybhai J. Solanki 48 151 Vagra Suleman Patel 49 153 Bharuch Kiran Thakor 50 154 Ankleshwar Anil Bhagat 51 155 Olpad Yogendrasinh C. Bakrola 52 157 Mandvi - ST Anandbhai Chaudhari 53 158 Kamrej Nilesh Kumbani 54 159 Surat East Nitin Bharucha 55 160 Surat North Dinesh M. Kacchadiya 56 161 Varachha Road Prafulbhai C. Togadiya 57 162 Karanj Bhavesh G. Bhumbhliya 58 163 Limbayat Ravindra Patil 59 164 Udhna Satish Patel 60 165 Majura Ashokbhai M. Kothari 61 166 Katargam Jignesh Mewasa 62 167 Surat West Iqbalbhai D. Patel 63 168 Choryasi Yogeshbhai B. Patel 64 169 Bardoli - SC Tarunkumar J. Vaghela 65 170 Mahuva - ST Dr. Tusharbhai Chaudhary 66 171 Vyara - ST Punabhai D. Gamit 67 172 Nizar - ST Sunil Gamit 68 173 Dangs - ST Mangalbhai G. Gavit 69 174 Jalalpore Parimal N. Patel 70 175 Navsari Smt. Bhavnaben Patel 71 176 Gandevi - ST Sureshbhai Halpati 72 177 Bansda - ST Anantkumar H. Patel 73 178 Dharampur - ST Ishwarbhai D. Patel 74 179 Valsad Narendra J. Tandel 75 180 Pardi Bharatbhai M. Patel 76 181 Kaprada - ST Jitubhai H. Chaudhary 77 182 Umbargaon - ST Ashokbhai M. Patel ( Oscar Fernandes ) Incharge CEC 19th November, 2017

With PTI inputs