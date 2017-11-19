Gujarat Elections 2017: Congress releases first list of candidates

Gujarat results will be declared on December 18.
After much delay, Congress finally on Sunday night released its first list of 77 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections. Among senior leaders, Shaktisinh Gohil and Arjun Modhwadia have been given tickets. The election is to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, and it's result will be announced on December 18
The first list was announced hours after a fruitful meeting between Congress and PAAS leaders. The leaders said that they have reached an agreement over the issue of granting reservation to Patels, if the Congress is voted to power in the state Assembly election.
The official announcement about the nitty-gritty of the reservation formula and the PAAS' stand on supporting the Congress during the Gujarat polls will be announced by Hardik Patel at a public gathering in Rajkot on Monday PAAS convener Dinesh Bambhania said after the crucial meeting on the issue. Hardik Patel was not present in the meeting.
"Earlier, we had asked the Congress to clarify how they would grant Patidars a constitutionally valid reservation. Today, we held a crucial meeting on that issue and finally reached a consensus on various options offered by the party to us. Official announcement of this agreement will be made by Hardik tomorrow in Rajkot," said Bambhania, a key aide of Hardik Patel.
Here's the full list:
|ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS - 2017
|G U J A R A T
|The CEC of Congress has selected the following candidates for the forthcoming first phase of elections to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat
|Sl. No.
|No & Name of Constituency
|Selected Candidates
|1
|2
|Mandvi
|Shaktisinh Gohil
|2
|4
|Anjar
|V.K. Humbal
|3
|5
|Gandhidham - SC
|Kishorbhai G. Pingol
|4
|60
|Dasada - SC
|Naushadji B Solanki
|5
|61
|Limbdi
|Somabhai G. Patel
|6
|62
|Wadhwan
|Mohanbhai D. Patel
|7
|63
|Chotila
|Rutvikkumar L Makwana
|8
|64
|Dhrangadhra
|Purushottambhai Sabariya
|9
|65
|Morbi
|Brijesh A. Merja
|10
|66
|Tankara
|Lalit K. Kagathara
|11
|67
|Wankaner
|Mohammad Javed Pirzada
|12
|69
|Rajkot West
|Indranil Rajyaguru
|13
|71
|Rajkot Rural - SC
|Vashram A. Sangathia
|14
|72
|Jasdan
|Kunvarji M. Bavaliya
|15
|73
|Gondal
|Arjun Khataria
|16
|74
|Jetpur
|Ravi Ambaliya
|17
|75
|Dhoraji
|Lalit Vasoya
|18
|76
|Kalavad - SC
|Pravinbhai N. Muchhadiya
|19
|77
|Jamnagar Rural
|Vallabh Dharadiya
|20
|80
|Jamjodhpur
|Chiragbhai R. Kalariya
|21
|83
|Porbandar
|Arjunbhai Modhvadiya
|22
|84
|Kutiyana
|Vejabhai L Modedara
|23
|85
|Manavadar
|Jawahar Chavda
|24
|86
|Junagadh
|Amit Thummar
|25
|87
|Visavadar
|Harshadbhai Ribadiya
|26
|88
|Keshod
|Jayeshkumar V. Ladani
|27
|89
|Mangrol
|Babubhai K. Vaja
|28
|90
|Somnath
|Vimalbhai K. Chudasma
|29
|91
|Talala
|Bhagwanbhai D. Barad
|30
|92
|Kodinar - SC
|Mohanbhai M. Vala
|31
|93
|Una
|Punjabhai Vansh
|32
|94
|Dhari
|J.V. Kakadiya
|33
|95
|Amreli
|Pareshbhai Dhanani
|34
|96
|Lathi
|Virjibhai Thummar
|35
|97
|Savarkundla
|Pratap Dhuddhat
|36
|98
|Rajula
|Amrish J. Der
|37
|99
|Mahuva
|Vijaybhai Baraiya
|38
|100
|Talaja
|Kanubhai M. Baraiya
|39
|101
|Gariadhar
|P.M. Kheni
|40
|102
|Palitana
|Pravinbhai J. Rathod
|41
|103
|Bhavnagar Rural
|Kantibhai Chauhan
|42
|104
|Bhavnagar East
|Ms. Nitaben B. Rathod
|43
|105
|Bhavnagar West
|Dilipsinh A. Gohil
|44
|106
|Gadhada - SC
|Praveen Maru
|45
|107
|Botad
|Manhar Patel
|46
|148
|Nandod - ST
|Premsinh D. Vasava
|47
|150
|Jambusar
|Sanjaybhai J. Solanki
|48
|151
|Vagra
|Suleman Patel
|49
|153
|Bharuch
|Kiran Thakor
|50
|154
|Ankleshwar
|Anil Bhagat
|51
|155
|Olpad
|Yogendrasinh C. Bakrola
|52
|157
|Mandvi - ST
|Anandbhai Chaudhari
|53
|158
|Kamrej
|Nilesh Kumbani
|54
|159
|Surat East
|Nitin Bharucha
|55
|160
|Surat North
|Dinesh M. Kacchadiya
|56
|161
|Varachha Road
|Prafulbhai C. Togadiya
|57
|162
|Karanj
|Bhavesh G. Bhumbhliya
|58
|163
|Limbayat
|Ravindra Patil
|59
|164
|Udhna
|Satish Patel
|60
|165
|Majura
|Ashokbhai M. Kothari
|61
|166
|Katargam
|Jignesh Mewasa
|62
|167
|Surat West
|Iqbalbhai D. Patel
|63
|168
|Choryasi
|Yogeshbhai B. Patel
|64
|169
|Bardoli - SC
|Tarunkumar J. Vaghela
|65
|170
|Mahuva - ST
|Dr. Tusharbhai Chaudhary
|66
|171
|Vyara - ST
|Punabhai D. Gamit
|67
|172
|Nizar - ST
|Sunil Gamit
|68
|173
|Dangs - ST
|Mangalbhai G. Gavit
|69
|174
|Jalalpore
|Parimal N. Patel
|70
|175
|Navsari
|Smt. Bhavnaben Patel
|71
|176
|Gandevi - ST
|Sureshbhai Halpati
|72
|177
|Bansda - ST
|Anantkumar H. Patel
|73
|178
|Dharampur - ST
|Ishwarbhai D. Patel
|74
|179
|Valsad
|Narendra J. Tandel
|75
|180
|Pardi
|Bharatbhai M. Patel
|76
|181
|Kaprada - ST
|Jitubhai H. Chaudhary
|77
|182
|Umbargaon - ST
|Ashokbhai M. Patel
