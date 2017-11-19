Gujarat Elections 2017: Congress releases first list of candidates

Essel Group 90 years
Updated: Nov 19, 2017, 10:57 PM IST

Gujarat results will be declared on December 18.

After much delay, Congress finally on Sunday night released its first list of 77 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections. Among senior leaders, Shaktisinh Gohil and Arjun Modhwadia have been given tickets. The election is to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, and it's result will be announced on December 18

The first list was announced hours after a fruitful meeting between Congress and PAAS leaders. The leaders said that they have reached an agreement over the issue of granting reservation to Patels, if the Congress is voted to power in the state Assembly election.

The official announcement about the nitty-gritty of the reservation formula and the PAAS' stand on supporting the Congress during the Gujarat polls will be announced by Hardik Patel at a public gathering in Rajkot on Monday PAAS convener Dinesh Bambhania said after the crucial meeting on the issue. Hardik Patel was not present in the meeting.

"Earlier, we had asked the Congress to clarify how they would grant Patidars a constitutionally valid reservation. Today, we held a crucial meeting on that issue and finally reached a consensus on various options offered by the party to us. Official announcement of this agreement will be made by Hardik tomorrow in Rajkot," said Bambhania, a key aide of Hardik Patel.

Here's the full list:

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS - 2017
G U J A R A T
The CEC of Congress has selected the following candidates for the forthcoming first phase of elections to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat
Sl. No. No & Name of Constituency Selected Candidates
1 2 Mandvi Shaktisinh Gohil
2 4 Anjar V.K. Humbal
3 5 Gandhidham - SC Kishorbhai G. Pingol
4 60 Dasada - SC Naushadji B Solanki
5 61 Limbdi Somabhai G. Patel
6 62 Wadhwan Mohanbhai D. Patel
7 63 Chotila Rutvikkumar L Makwana
8 64 Dhrangadhra Purushottambhai Sabariya
9 65 Morbi Brijesh A. Merja
10 66 Tankara Lalit K. Kagathara
11 67 Wankaner Mohammad Javed Pirzada
12 69 Rajkot West Indranil Rajyaguru
13 71 Rajkot Rural - SC Vashram A. Sangathia
14 72 Jasdan Kunvarji M. Bavaliya
15 73 Gondal Arjun Khataria
16 74 Jetpur Ravi Ambaliya
17 75 Dhoraji Lalit Vasoya
18 76 Kalavad - SC Pravinbhai N. Muchhadiya
19 77 Jamnagar Rural Vallabh Dharadiya
20 80 Jamjodhpur Chiragbhai R. Kalariya
21 83 Porbandar Arjunbhai Modhvadiya
22 84 Kutiyana Vejabhai L Modedara
23 85 Manavadar Jawahar Chavda
24 86 Junagadh Amit Thummar
25 87 Visavadar Harshadbhai Ribadiya
26 88 Keshod Jayeshkumar V. Ladani
27 89 Mangrol Babubhai K. Vaja
28 90 Somnath Vimalbhai K. Chudasma
29 91 Talala Bhagwanbhai D. Barad
30 92 Kodinar - SC Mohanbhai M. Vala
31 93 Una Punjabhai Vansh
32 94 Dhari J.V. Kakadiya
33 95 Amreli Pareshbhai Dhanani
34 96 Lathi Virjibhai Thummar
35 97 Savarkundla Pratap Dhuddhat
36 98 Rajula Amrish J. Der
37 99 Mahuva Vijaybhai Baraiya
38 100 Talaja Kanubhai M. Baraiya
39 101 Gariadhar P.M. Kheni
40 102 Palitana Pravinbhai J. Rathod
41 103 Bhavnagar Rural Kantibhai Chauhan
42 104 Bhavnagar East Ms. Nitaben B. Rathod
43 105 Bhavnagar West Dilipsinh A. Gohil
44 106 Gadhada - SC Praveen Maru
45 107 Botad Manhar Patel
46 148 Nandod - ST Premsinh D. Vasava
47 150 Jambusar Sanjaybhai J. Solanki
48 151 Vagra Suleman Patel
49 153 Bharuch Kiran Thakor
50 154 Ankleshwar Anil Bhagat
51 155 Olpad Yogendrasinh C. Bakrola
52 157 Mandvi - ST Anandbhai Chaudhari
53 158 Kamrej Nilesh Kumbani
54 159 Surat East Nitin Bharucha
55 160 Surat North Dinesh M. Kacchadiya
56 161 Varachha Road Prafulbhai C. Togadiya
57 162 Karanj Bhavesh G. Bhumbhliya
58 163 Limbayat Ravindra Patil
59 164 Udhna Satish Patel
60 165 Majura Ashokbhai M. Kothari
61 166 Katargam Jignesh Mewasa
62 167 Surat West Iqbalbhai D. Patel
63 168 Choryasi Yogeshbhai B. Patel
64 169 Bardoli - SC Tarunkumar J. Vaghela
65 170 Mahuva - ST Dr. Tusharbhai Chaudhary
66 171 Vyara - ST Punabhai D. Gamit
67 172 Nizar - ST Sunil Gamit
68 173 Dangs - ST Mangalbhai G. Gavit
69 174 Jalalpore Parimal N. Patel
70 175 Navsari Smt. Bhavnaben Patel
71 176 Gandevi - ST Sureshbhai Halpati
72 177 Bansda - ST Anantkumar H. Patel
73 178 Dharampur - ST Ishwarbhai D. Patel
74 179 Valsad Narendra J. Tandel
75 180 Pardi Bharatbhai M. Patel
76 181 Kaprada - ST Jitubhai H. Chaudhary
77 182 Umbargaon - ST Ashokbhai M. Patel
( Oscar Fernandes )
Incharge CEC
19th November, 2017

With PTI inputs

