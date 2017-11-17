Gujarat elections: BJP releases list of candidates for 70 seats; Rupani to contest from Rajkot West

Vijay Rupani to contest from Rajkot West, Nitinbhai Patel from Mehsana, Jitubhai Vaghani from Bhavnagar West

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the first list of candidates for 70 assembly constituencies in Gujarat, including Rajkot (West).

The names of candidates were decided in the Central Election Committee of the party which met under the Presidentship of Amit Shah, and was attended by Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj.

The BJP Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat," JP Naada, Central Election Committee Secretary said in a release.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be contesting from Rajkot West, Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel from Mehsana and Jitubhai Vaghani from Bhavnagar West.

The first phase of the polls in Gujarat will cover 89 constituencies in 19 districts while the second phase will cover 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts.

The filing of nominations for the polls began on November 14.

Here's the complete list.

List of BJP Candidate for Gujarat Assembly Election 2017 on 17.11.2017 by Pratik Mukane on Scribd