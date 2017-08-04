Gujarat CM condemns stone-pelting attack on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi; orders inquiry

Vijay Rupani had earlier criticised Gandhi and the Congress for being glorified tourists

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today condemned the attack on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's car in flood-hit Dhanera town in Banaskantha district.

Rupani said he has directed officials concerned to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.

"Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has condemned the attack on the convoy of Rahul Gandhi. The chief minister also instructed the officials to take stern action against the persons responsible for the incident," a government statement said tonight.

I condemn the unfortunate attack on Rahul Gandhi's convoy. I have instructed officers to take strict action against those responsible. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 4, 2017

The Govt has appointed Add DG rank officer to investigate the incident in detail & will take strict action against those found responsible. https://t.co/v58ltUs4ZS — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 4, 2017

On Gandhi's visit to villages in flood-hit Banaskantha district today, Rupani said it was a "photo-op exercise" and dubbed Gandhi a "perpetual tourist".

Instead of another photo-op, it would have been better had @OfficeOfRG & @INCIndia devoted time to proper relief work in flooded areas. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 4, 2017

The perpetual tourist, Shri @OfficeOfRG came to Gujarat but the people of Gujarat are asking- where are our INC MLAs in this crucial time? — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 4, 2017

In the Dhanera incident, a man hurled a cement brick at Gandhi's car, damaging its rear glass pane.

Earlier, the Congress vice-president was heckled by protesters at an event.

He left the stage in a huff after making a brief speech in the Lal Chowk area of the town after protesters showed black flags to him.