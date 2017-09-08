Govt school teacher resigns in protest against NEET

At a time when a section of her colleagues has launched an indefinite strike seeking wage hike, A Sabarimaala, a government school teacher from Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, has resigned her job in protest against the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

The teacher's resignation comes in the wake of college students protesting for the sixth consecutive day following the death of Ariyalur girl S Anitha who fought against NEET.

Sabarimala, who was working at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Vairapuram in Villupuram district, resigned after police denied her permission to hold a protest against NEET stating that government workers were not allowed to protest against the government policies. "I staged a fast at the entrance of my school along with my son on Wednesday against NEET. But I was told not to continue the protest without the police permissions. When I approached the police, they denied the permission. I don't want to continue in a job that does not allow me to express my views," she said after handing over her resignation to the district primary education officer.

After shaken by the news of the suicide of Anitha, she said she decided to protest against the NEET as she believed that the common entrance should not be held in a country where there is no uniform syllabus. "First of all, we should do away with the inequality in our education system. Otherwise, rural students like Anitha will be badly affected by it," she said. With over 15 year experience in teaching, Sabarimala who was inspired by the thoughts of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam said that she would visit villages to create awareness against NEET hereafter.

A teacher has resigned against NEET. Let us respect her sentiment. The rulers of Tamil Nadu lacks the self-respect possessed by the teacher.

MK Stalin

DMK working president