Government does not plan to open new post offices

Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said today that the government has no plans to open new post offices, stating that postal services are available throughout the country.

The Government has no plans to open new post offices in the country, Communication Minister Manoj Sinha said today.

"There is no proposal for opening of new post offices in all villages in the country. New post offices are opened in villages subject to fulfilment of prescribed distance, population and income norms and availability of funds and manpower," he said during Question Hour.

Sinha said postal services are available all over the country through a network of about 1.55 lakh post offices and those villages which do not have post offices are served by nearby post offices. In addition, Panchayat Sanchar Sewa Kendras and franchise outlets are also opened to provide basic postal facilities at gram panchayats and villages not having post offices, he said.