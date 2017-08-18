Gorakhpur tragedy: Rahul Gandhi to visit kin of dead children; CM Adityanath to launch Swachch UP in city

Both leaders will be in Gorakhpur on Saturday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be on a visit here tomorrow.

"The chief minister will be here on a day's visit to inaugurate 'Swachch Uttar Pradesh - Swasthya Uttar Pradesh campaign' which will be carried out between August 20-25 in all the districts," BJP spokesman of the region Satyendra Sinha said.

The chief minister will launch the campaign from Andhiyari Bagh locality and will also tour encephalitis and flood-affected areas, he said.

Gandhi will also arrive here tomorrow in connection with the death of children in the BRD medical college hospital, Congress district unit president Sayed Jamal said.

Till yesterday, the death toll in the BRD hospital since August 7 was 71 due to various causes including encephalitis.

Some of the deaths were alleged to have been caused by shortage of oxygen, a claim dismissed by the Uttar Pradesh government.