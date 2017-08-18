Gorakhpur tragedy: Probe panel indicts 6

The probe panel has alleged financial bungling and indicted six hospital staff members and oxygen supplier for the tragedy on August 10 and 11, resulting in deaths of 31 infants

The committee probing deaths of children at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur has finally confirmed that the deaths were due to cut in oxygen supply. The probe panel has alleged financial bungling and indicted six hospital staff members and oxygen supplier for the tragedy on August 10 and 11, resulting in deaths of 31 infants.

The five-member committee, constituted by the District Magistrate, Gorakhpur, Rajeev Rautela, has submitted its report to the Yogi Adityanath government. In its two-page report, the committee has held former Principal of the medical college Dr RK Mishra and five others responsible for the delay in making payment to Pushpa Sales Pvt. Ltd. even after receiving the required budget from the State government on August 5.

The report stated that had Dr Mishra, Head, Anaesthesia, Dr Satish Kumar, and Chief Pharmacist GA Agarwal acted on the repeated reminders from the oxygen supplier and Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan, the tragedy could have been averted.

The committee also found that oxygen supply records were not properly maintained with overwriting at many place suggesting that records were fudged. Shockingly, it bears no signature of Dr Satish Kumar, who was responsible for oxygen supply in the hospital.

Pushpa Gas was also held responsible for the incident for snapping the supply of life-saving oxygen despite knowing that their act could lead to several deaths.

Besides them, the report also indicted three accounts department employees, Udai Pratap Sharma, Sanjay Kumar Tripathi, and Sudhir Kumar Pandey for not bringing the issue of dues to the knowledge of higher authorities.