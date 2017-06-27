Goa govt stable, won't switch sides: MGP

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has cleared that the Parrikar-led government will remain stable and that the MGP will not ally with the Congress. MGP supremo Sudin Dhavalikar stated this on the backdrop of Congress' efforts to destabilise the government.

"We brought Manohar Parrikar back to Goa. We asked him to resign as defence minister of the country and take over as the chief minister a state. We cannot betray him now," Dhavalikar told the media on Monday.

Hectic efforts are on by the Congress to break the present ruling alliance. Sources say Congress is even ready to accept a leader from a smaller party as Chief Minister. But they are determined to topple the BJP-led government. MGP is one of the crucial alliance partners in the government that has refused to participate in any toppling bid.

Dhavalikar also insisted that the MGP will not go towards the Congress. "I can speak for myself and my party. We won't move from the present ruling dispensation. We are here to stay for five years," he added.

He blamed the Shiv Sena and Goa Suraksha Manch for MGP's disastrous performance in the assembly election. "Our alliance with these two parties cost us dearly. A large chunk of our minority votes got alienated. We lost at least three seats because of aligning with them," he said.

He admitted that it was difficult to go back with the BJP to form a government after running a bitter campaign against them. But the choice of leadership changed the equation. "We were preparing to sit in the opposition. We felt Congress would form the government. But BJP not only elected their leader but also got the defence minister relieved of his duty in no time," he added.