Gauri Lankesh murder: Police urge public to share information

The city police on Thursday registered a case with regard to the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh and urged the public to share any information that they might have in connection with the incident.

Noting that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted under Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) B K Singh to investigate the killing, the Bengaluru police, in a statement, said a case had been registered at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station under section 302 of the IPC (punishment for murder) and section 25 of the Arms Act. The police also asked the public to share information regarding the case by dialling 9480800202 and or by sending e-mails to sit.glankesh@ksp.gov.in.

Lankesh (55), known for her anti-establishment voice with acrid anti-right wing views, was shot dead from a close range by unknown assailants at her residence here on Tuesday. Lankesh, a writer, publisher and an editor, had returned home in her car. As she was opening the gate of the vehicle, the motorcycle-borne assailants sprayed bullets on her with two hitting her in the chest and one on the forehead, the police had said.