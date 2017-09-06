Gauri Lankesh murder: Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare's families say it's a warning sign that democracy is in danger

However, such murders are now taking place in our country and such thinking is now spreading like a infectious disease in the country, says Hamid Dabholkar

While condemning the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, family members of slain rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare have stated that these murders is a warning sign that the democracy of the country is in danger.

Following the murder of Gauri near her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several journalists, thinkers and activists expresses outraged at the killing of the 55 year old journalist. While Karnataka police are yet to find any concrete clues of Gauri's attackers, the modus operandi of the murderers is somewhat similar to the three murders of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar who was killed in Pune in 2013, Govind Pansare who was murdered in Kolhapur in the year 2015 and MM Kalburgi who was shot dead at his residence in Dharwad, Karnataka in the same year.

Speaking to DNA after the murder of Gauri, Dabholkar and Pansare family members condemned the heinous act. Hamid Dabholkar, son of Narendra Dabholkar expressed concern over these series of murders. "The murder of a female journalist and activist is deeply shocking. Though the attackers and the reason behind the murder is yet to be found out, the modus operandi of the Gauri's killers is similar with earlier three murders of rationalists," Hamid said.

"In a democracy, we have tolerate the voice of dissent. Even if there is a difference of opinion, murder is not the reaction you expect in democracy. However, such murders are now taking place in our country and such thinking is now spreading like a infectious disease in the country," Hamid added.

Hamid also appealed the society to come forward to protect the democracy of the country. "It is a fight of not just these four families but the entire society as these incidents show that the entire democratic system of the country is in danger," he said.

After the murder of Gauri, some members of Pansare family joined the protest rally in Delhi on Wednesday. Speaking to DNA after the rally, Megha Pansare, daughter in law of Govid Pansare said, "In the past also people would be getting angry if they did not like other person's views but they did not take the path of killing that person for not liking his views. However, these four murders in a span of four years is a signal that the some elements are taken up anti-democratic path to silence the voice of dissent."

"Such murders are creating deep psychological impact in the society which is not at all good for healthy democracy. In a democratic country, certain principles are needed to be followed and if some elements are not following those principles, it the responsibility of the government to make them follow those principles. .However, we are seeing failure on the part of the government to protect our democracy," she added.

Megha also showed concern over the voices in social media supporting the heinous crime.