Frenzied celebrations erupt

Silver Oak building in the Hiranandani Gardens area of Powai, where former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav resided with his parents in a fifth floor apartment, initially wore a deserted look on Thursday afternoon. But as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began delivering its verdict, people began gathering outside the society complex.

When the ICJ restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav, there were scenes of jubilation outside the building. Around 50 workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena too joined. They burst firecrackers and distributed sweets. Chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' filled the air.

Jadhav's parents, however, were at an undisclosed location in New Delhi, watching the developments at The Hague on television, according to sources close to the family.

"The family welcomes the verdict, and is keeping a watch on further developments," a source close to the family said. When DNA contacted Sudhir Jadhav, Kulbhushan's father, he said he did not wish to comment.

Santosh Shinde, a resident of the area, said, "We are happy with the court's decision. Pakistan has illegally arrested a son of our soil. Now, the government should take further steps to bring Jadhav home and reunite him with his family. The battle is not over yet as he is still in a Pakistani jail. We are waiting for the day when we can celebrate."

A neighbour of the Jadhavs, who did not wish to be named, told DNA, "He is the pride of the nation, and we are all with him. His family must have got some relief after the ICJ's verdict," he said.

Sam J, a US citizen who stays in the same neighbourhood, said: "I have been staying in the locality for the past two years and have occasionally seen Jadhav's parents visiting their Powai home. It is good that the decision came from a third party, which is unbiased.\"

At NM Joshi Marg in central Mumbai, where Jadhav spent his childhood, his old friends celebrated by lighting firecrackers and distributing sweets. "We are very happy with the verdict and I am sure that the Centre will take necessary steps to bring him back home safely," said Tulsidas Pawar, Jadhav's childhood friend.

Jadhav's family resided in the locality till 1998 and shifted to Powai when he was selected to the National Defence Academy. Arvind Singh, who said he was one of Jadhav's childhood friends, said: "This is a victory for India."