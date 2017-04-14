Foundation to conduct mass marriage for poor

For the fifth year, many Muslim youths will be married off in a grand ceremony after Ramzan

There is good news for poor Muslim youths looking out for marriage. Sabira Sikwani foundation, run by Sabira Sikwani, organises a mass marriage for those who cannot afford it in a grand way.

"Such marriages are being organised for the past four years. Once, a poor acquaintance had approached me for a loan to marry off his daughters. I, then thought of helping people to get married in a grand way," said Sikwani. The marriages will be conducted after Ramzan.

The family claims to be funding the entire amount of the marriages. On Thursday, it sent messages across to people who cannot afford marriages. "Last year, we married off around 21 couples. This time it may reach 30," said Rizwan Sikwani, her son.

The family did not disclose the budget needed to organise such mass marriages which include kitchen utensils, bed and clothes given to each couple as per the custom. "We might get into trouble by disclosing the budget," said Sikwani, who also works for NCP. She claims that the mass marriage is not in any way related to her party work or meant to boost her political career.

The marriages will be held in places that are preferred by well do to people like gymkhanas and each couple can invite 100 people. "We arrange for starters, main course, biryani, and sweets. We also want to help in other community members' marriages," said Sikwani.