Fortnight after attack on Swiss couple, German national beaten up in UP; accused arrested

Barely a fortnight after a Swiss couple were assaulted in Fatehpur Sikri, a German national was beate up in the state's Sonbhadra on Saturday. The reason? He inadvertently ignored a man's greeting.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Holger Erik, a native of Berlin, alighted the train at Robertsganj railway station. He was looking for directions to go to Agori fort when he was greeted by the accused, Aman Kumar. Erik didn't respond, which infuriated Kumar, who then pushed him to the ground and repeatedly slapped him, the report said.

A passerby alerted cops about the assault and Kumar, an electrician with a private company, was arrested. A case was registered against him.

The tourist was immediately rushed to hospital.

Earlier this week, state director general of police Sulkhan Singh issued a list of guidelines, including deployment of policemen in plainclothes, more patrolling and installation of CCTV cameras, to prevent such crimes at tourist spots.