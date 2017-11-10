Filmmakers who glorify barbaric rulers as heroes will not be spared: BJP on Padmavati row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said the filmmakers who tried to glorify barbaric Mughal rulers would not be spared, in the wake of the controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati'.

Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha said, 'When a film is made with a hero (Alauddin Khilji) in that character, certain portions are sad and disappointing to watch. Because he is known to be the most uncouth ruler of the Delhi Sultanate till date. If any film tries to portray them in the positive light, it will certainly cause a huge discomfort to the emotions of the people. The filmmakers who present the barbaric rulers in a positive light will not be tolerated or spared."

'This country has experienced 800 years of Mughal rule which can only be described as barbaric and bloodiest in human history. This is also recorded by international historians, but historians in India have actually become distortions. The real evidence of discretion on temples or destruction of temples is recorded even today,' he said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of 'Padmavati', saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was an independent body and the court should not intervene in their jurisdiction.

The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception.

The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts.

The Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and thrashed Bhansali, had warned the director of dire consequences on showing distorted historical facts.