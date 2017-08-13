Essel group helps provide electricity to village in UP

In this day and age, it might be difficult to believe that there are places in India that still do not have electricity connection, however there was one in Uttar Pradesh which has been provided electricity supply by Essel Group.

A village in Meenapur in Uttar Pradesh which did not have basic facilities like electricity and road connectivity was provided electricity recently by the group.

Even after 70 years of Independence, Kodariya Mahadalit ward 1 did not have access to electricity. Residents of the village who had never in their life seen fans and bulbs running on electricity until today, were delighted and thanked officials of the Essel Group for undertaking the effort for them.

This was made possible after Essel Group with the help of local authorities organised camps to provide electricity connection in each and every house in the village. The group's Deputy General Manager Rajiv Shasvat, public relations officer Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary and Jitendra Kumar were also present in the village on the occasion on Saturday.

Residents were not charged any connection fee from the electricity department. Money will be payable only once they start using electricity. Bill will be delivered to them as per the usual bill cycle.