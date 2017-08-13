EPS camp confident on ADMK merger

Leaders of the ruling AIADMK faction on Saturday expressed confidence that the two factions of the party, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and by former CM O Panneerselvam, will come together very soon.

Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan said the process of merger of the two factions is going on for the last seven months and the days are not far when the two will become one. "There is no fight between us. It is only a disagreement between brothers. We will soon settle it ourselves," he told reporters in Coimbatore.

Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju said they would work together to fulfil the dreams of Amma (former CM J Jayalalithaa).

When asked about the reports of Paneerselvam becoming the deputy chief minister, Srinivasan said it had come out in some sections of the press. Any fact would be revealed by Palaniswami, as both the party and government are working under him, he said, adding that his "opinion is my opinion."

Sticking to its demand for removal of Sasikala and her family from the party and the CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death for proceeding with the merger, Panneerselvam who was camping in New Delhi had left for Mumbai after failing to get an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. For the first time since his revolt against AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, Panneerselvam failed to get audience with Modi. Sources said he may try to meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Mumbai. In case he gets an appointment with Shah, he may fly to Bengaluru to meet the BJP leader there, sources added.

The faction led by Dinakaran, who was virtually ousted from the ruling AIADMK faction, meanwhile, hit out at the BJP for its role in the party's split. Dinakaran was preparing for his first public rally in Madurai on August 14 as part of his state-wide tour.

BJP flays stalin

The BJP on Saturday attacked DMK leader MK Stalin over his announcement of moving a no-confidence motion against the AIADMK government in the Assembly saying he is “trying to fish in troubled waters”.