DU professor on fast against mob lynching incidents

A Delhi University professor has begun a week-long fast at Jantar Mantar here as a mark of protest against mob lynching incidents.

Prem Singh, a professor of Hindi in Delhi University, launched his protest on June 25, days after 17-year-old Junaid was killed by a mob on board a Mathura-bound train.

"All of us have collectively failed in stopping incidents of mob lynching. It is because of this guilt, I have started the protest," said Singh, a member of the Socialist Party (India).

His seven-day protest entered fourth day today. The protest could be extended as support poured in from wide circles.

A Delhi resident and working professional, Laraib Akram, said he would ensure the protest continued until the government took firm action to stop such incidents.

"We will mobilise people from wide circles including students and hold relay fast until the government comes up with a solution for this," Akram said.

The Socialist Party (India) has demanded immediate arrest of those who lynched Junaid.

"We want immediate arrest of those who killed Junaid and also condemn the indifferent attitude of the Haryana government," said former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Rajinder Sachar.

Junaid was stabbed to death while his brothers -- Hashim and Sakir -- were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled communal slurs against them on board the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations last week.

Earlier this year, a dairy farmer, Pehlu Khan, was lynched in Alwar in Rajasthan while transporting cattle.

