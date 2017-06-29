Doctor slaps 'possessed' woman to revive her; inquiry ordered

In a bizarre incident, a doctor allegedly slapped a 'possessed' woman patient to bring her to consciousness at Barmer district, prompting the hospital authorities to order an inquiry into the incident.

According to officials, Dr Surendra Bahri did not adopt any medical procedure to revive the woman who was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state yesterday. He literally slapped the woman when he was told by her family members that she was possessed of evil spirits.

"When the matter came into our notice, a three-member committee was set up to inquire the incident. The report will be forwarded to the directorate of medical and health in Jaipur," Hemraj, Superintendent of the district hospital, said.

However, there was no formal complaint by family members of the woman, who was later discharged after primary treatment.

