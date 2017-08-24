DNA will be closer to the 'Heart of Rajasthan'

People of Rajasthan now have a news platform that brings to them content from across the globe and nation with a focus on local content and flavour as DNA's Jaipur edition was 'reborn' on Wednesday. One of the fastest growing English news daily, the DNA with its Jaipur edition assures its readers of 'credibility' and 'analysis' of news.

The assurance was reinstated at the re-launch ceremony presided by state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra and Editor of DNA Jaipur Jagdeesh Chandra and was attended by respected dignitaries of the state.

"It's the credibility of news that has helped us (Zee News) become the leading news channel of the country," said Dr Chandra. "I will call this a re-birth of DNA Jaipur and we will try to provide real analysis of news," he added.

On the occasion, Dr Chandra also stressed on the need of media to be a 'link between the governor and governed'.

So what's new?

Readers of DNA, including the CM herself had a question: "What's new?" "It will now be closer to your heart," replied the Editor of Jaipur DNA. He informed the Chief Minister and the august gathering at the ceremony that the newspaper will be fair and independent and be like "a breath of fresh air, which will rejuvenate the readers each morning".

Raje also congratulated the DNA team and wished them success. "I congratulate you as the paper is being reborn," said Raje.

"I am confident that DNA, as a very youthful publication, will live up to the expectations and I wish the young team gathered here a huge success" she said.

As Raje marked the ceremony of a local edition of the newspaper, she also commended the international achievement of the parent group. "I have come to learn that the international channel of the group in a very short period has reached the second position in terms of global reach," she said. "In a few years, it shall hopefully be at the number one position."

The dignitaries attending the relaunch function were high court justice KS Jhaweri, Justice KC Sharma, Retd Justice Mahesh Chand Sharma, Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi, BJP state president Ashok Parnami, Jaipur Mayor Ashok Lahoti, Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf, Panchayati Raj Minister Rajendra Rathore, Labour Minister Jaswant Yadav, Chairperson of Madrasa Board Mehrunisa Tak, Chairperson of State Women Commission Suman Sharma, MoS Health Banshidhar Khandela, MoS Water Resources Dr Rampratap, Jaipur Collector Siddharth Mahajan, Jaipur Development Commissioner Vaibhav Galariya, Director of local bodies Pawan Arora, DG Police Rajasthan Ajit Singh, DG Navdeep Singh, DG Anti Corruption Bureau Alok Tripathi, MD Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Rajesh Yadav, IG SOG Dinesh MN, among others.