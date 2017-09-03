DNA Morning Must Reads: Updates on PM Modi's cabinet reshuffle; AR Rahman on 25 years in industry & more

1. Live | Cabinet reshuffle: Former Mumbai top cop, bureaucrats among nine new faces in team Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers and nine new ministers including former top bureaucrats will be inducted.

2. Jaipur: Thousands of original identity & official documents, Aadhaar cards dumped near Alwar

Thousands of original identity and official documents were found dumped at thickets near Thanagazi, Alwar, of which, hundreds were Aadhaar cards and more than 2,000 other documents were related to banking and insurance.

3. DNA Exclusive | I knew this was coming: Roelant Oltmans on being sacked by Hockey India

Roelant Oltmans talks to Rutvick Mehta about his premature sacking, why committee's decision doesn't make sense, and how his long relationship with Indian hockey has ended on a bitter note.

4. Only when I go on the stage do I realise that I have composed all these songs: AR Rahman

As AR Rahman completes 25 years in the music industry, he shares what the milestone means to him and talks about his upcoming concert film.

5. Woman's feminism, man's faux?

What is common to films like Angry Indian Goddesses (AIG), Lipstick Under My Burkha (LUMB) and Shab? They have all been variously celebrated as progressive/liberal/feminist and for talking in a woman's voice, about 'her' perspective. But are they really? Even as these films, which show patriarchy and male chauvinism at its worst are lauded, the clamour of questions about their very idea of feminism is also growing.