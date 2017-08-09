DNA Morning Must Reads: Updates on Gujarat Rajya Sabha Polls, Donald Trump warns N Korea, Gautam Gambhir on #SLvIND and more

1. Gujarat RS polls | 'Satyamev Jayate': Ahmed Patel snatches win; PM Modi congratulates Shah, Irani

Congress candidate Ahmed Patel beat the BJP nominee in a bitterly fought Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat after late night dramatic developments saw the Election Commission reject the votes of two dissident MLAs of the main opposition party for violating electoral rules. Read more here

2. North Korea's threats to US will be met with 'fire and fury', says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has vowed to answer any more threats by North Korea with "fire and fury", remarks that followed Pyongyang saying that it is considering strikes near US strategic military installations in Guam island with its intermediate range ballistic missiles. Read more here

3. #DNAExclusive: Fresh allegations against Maha minister Subhash Desai; Oppn demands resignation

Industries Minister Subhash Desai allegedly got embroiled in a Rs 50,000-crore scam as he denotified thousands of acres of land, alleged Dhananjay Munde, Nationalist Congress Party MLC and Leader of Opposition in State Legislative Council on Tuesday. Read more here

4. This series is not going to be of any help: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is not one who minces words. On a visit to Mumbai as an analyst for ESPN Cricinfo, the World Cup-winning India opener talks to Rutvick Mehta about how a series against weaker opponent like Sri Lanka may not be much of a preparation for Kohli & Co aiming for bigger things and why Hardik Pandya has to improve by leaps and bounds. Read more here

5. Confirmed! Ranveer Singh to be directed by Rohit Shetty in an action film soon!

Rohit Shetty confirms that he will be directing Ranveer Singh. “I am going to direct Ranveer very soon. The film will go on floors after he completes Padmavati and Zoya Akhtar’s film. It is going to be a raw, action film.” Read more here