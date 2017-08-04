DNA Morning Must Reads: Sushma Swaraj defeats opposition's claims, Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia on Khel Ratna, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Sushma Swaraj trashes Oppn claims over China, Pak

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj eloquently defeated the Opposition's efforts to corner the Narendra Modi government on foreign policy by giving a point-by-point rebuttal. Read more here

2. J&K: Police confirm Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday confirmed that one terrorist was killed last night in an encounter at Kanelwan area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir. Read more here

3. Defaulting farmers face wall of shame in Ludhiana

In Samrala, a city in the district of Ludhiana, the state bank here has decided to put up pictures of farmers who have defaulted on their loans in order to shame them. Read more here

4. Khel Ratna award is for people who called me weak, says Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia

Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia has mixed emotions about being the first Paralympian to be honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Read more here

5. How Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's chemistry makes for a winning formula at the box office

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and now Jab Harry Met Sejal, with every movie, the chemistry shared by them has only gotten better. Read more here